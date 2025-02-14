Sign up
Photo 583
Snowbound
My favorite old, abandoned house in a whiteout snowstorm.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th February 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
houses
,
abandoned
,
montana
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing beauty, were you out walking in that storm
February 15th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Oh poor house Barb! That roof has seen better days! I hope someone can renovate it & can be a family home again. Looking beautiful in the snow though.
February 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh it has seen better days! A lovely snowy scene though.
February 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
@365projectorgchristine
No, definitely not walking, Christine, since I am still recovering from knee replacement surgery and Ken has used a walker for the last three years. Whenever possible, we drive the surrounding back roads in search of photo ops. This was when coming home from my physical therapy appointment.
February 15th, 2025
Jo
ace
This is an amazing capture in the snow. Fav
February 15th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Love it in the snow!
February 15th, 2025
Bill Davidson
So picturesque
February 15th, 2025
