Previous
Next
Snowbound by bjywamer
Photo 583

Snowbound

My favorite old, abandoned house in a whiteout snowstorm.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing beauty, were you out walking in that storm
February 15th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Oh poor house Barb! That roof has seen better days! I hope someone can renovate it & can be a family home again. Looking beautiful in the snow though.
February 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh it has seen better days! A lovely snowy scene though.
February 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
@365projectorgchristine No, definitely not walking, Christine, since I am still recovering from knee replacement surgery and Ken has used a walker for the last three years. Whenever possible, we drive the surrounding back roads in search of photo ops. This was when coming home from my physical therapy appointment.
February 15th, 2025  
Jo ace
This is an amazing capture in the snow. Fav
February 15th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Love it in the snow!
February 15th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
So picturesque
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact