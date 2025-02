"Who's There?"

As we were driving this back road Ken spied some dark shapes low to the ground. We stopped to investigate and up popped first one deer and then another and then maybe 7-8 in total. It was snowing pretty steadily, and I guess the deer were hunkered down in the tall grass for some protection against the weather. Startled by our sudden presence they bounded off; but not before I managed a few photos. 😊



