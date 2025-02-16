Sign up
Photo 585
An Inside Look At The Victrola...
If you've seen my first two albums for today I thought you might like a closer look at the turntable of this Victrola.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
2
1
Tags
furniture
,
antiques
,
phonographs
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice treasure
February 16th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
It has a famous name too! In the Blackpool Tower Ballroom they have an organ called the Wurlitzer & it rises up out of the floor.
February 16th, 2025
