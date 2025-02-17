Previous
Next
Dressed In A Snowy Robe! by bjywamer
Photo 588

Dressed In A Snowy Robe!

A b&w of my favorite lone tree, all garbed in a winter's dress. Just filling in gaps!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
That sky looks heavy with snow! Pretty scene but much more to come I think!
March 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful wintery scene.
March 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact