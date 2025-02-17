Sign up
Photo 588
Dressed In A Snowy Robe!
A b&w of my favorite lone tree, all garbed in a winter's dress. Just filling in gaps!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
2
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3943
photos
85
followers
106
following
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
montana
Pat Knowles
ace
That sky looks heavy with snow! Pretty scene but much more to come I think!
March 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful wintery scene.
March 12th, 2025
