Previous
Next
Evergreens In The Snow by bjywamer
Photo 590

Evergreens In The Snow

Just because I like snow-covered evergreens and really don't expect to see them again this winter ( at least, I hope not to Lol). Just filling gaps in my February calendar...
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact