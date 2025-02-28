February 2025 Flash of Red Challenge

It took awhile to figure out how to make this calendar! Thanks, @olivetree Ann, for your helpful advice! First was getting a screenshot, then using Photoshop (which I am completely unfamiliar with) to add the text. And, finally getting it saved into a format which would upload here. But I did it! My flash of red for February 14th is not that "flashy", but I wanted to use that particular photo because the weekly theme was vintage items.
A big thanks to all of you interacted with me by viewing both the b&w and color versions of my photos! It was great to receive all your feedback! I have loved exploring more with black and white photos, so may continue with that for a bit.
Not sure about trying to do the rainbow challenge, as it is hard to find all the various colors at this time of the year here in Montana. Perhaps I could pull some photos from my archives... We'll see! Thanks again for being such a great community of fellow photographers and friends!