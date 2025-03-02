Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 587
Monte, In Monochrome
Monte is a very popular mascot for the U of M Griz sports teams. Every person who has ever been selected to "be" Monte is very athletic and can do backflips and is always in motion!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3925
photos
85
followers
103
following
160% complete
View this month »
580
581
582
583
584
585
586
587
Latest from all albums
1438
586
1439
1440
587
1050
435
1441
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Overflow...
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
2nd March 2025 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sports
,
montana
,
mascots
,
griz
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close