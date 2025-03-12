Previous
A Local Attraction! by bjywamer
Photo 595

A Local Attraction!

The Bison Range is only a short drive from our home and a place we frequent, hoping for some good wildlife photo ops. Up until a couple of years ago it was called the National Bison Range, but was then turned over to our local Native American tribes to maintain and administer access to. It's somewhat pricey for a one-day entry pass; but, living as nearby as we do, we purchase a year's pass for the same cost as three day's pass. Haven't done that yet this calendar year but will do so soon. Looking forward to our next drive through there!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
March 18th, 2025  
Heather ace
Sounds amazing, Barb! Looking forward to seeing what you capture when you go next.
March 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds awesome
March 18th, 2025  
