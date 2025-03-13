Sign up
Photo 596
The Road To Home...
Just filling in a few gaps. No need to comment!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
hills
,
roads
,
montana
Heather
ace
A great capture of this beautiful landscape, Barb! I like how the wavy lines of the highway lead us to those amazing mountains! Fav
March 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the curve of the road & the view that you are heading towards.
March 18th, 2025
