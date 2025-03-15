Sign up
Previous
Photo 594
Blowing Proudly In The Breeze
We had a fairly stiff breeze when I managed to capture our flag almost completely unfurled. I decided to add a bit of vignette to showcase it. Yes, no, or meh? What say you?
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
15th March 2025
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
usa
,
flags
