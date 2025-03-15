Previous
Blowing Proudly In The Breeze by bjywamer
Photo 594

Blowing Proudly In The Breeze

We had a fairly stiff breeze when I managed to capture our flag almost completely unfurled. I decided to add a bit of vignette to showcase it. Yes, no, or meh? What say you?

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact