Second Place For Orange...

I took this where we grabbed our lunch yesterday and intended to use it for rainbow orange (highly cropped). Then I saw the U-Haul truck not far from where we were parked, so went with that for orange. Anyone recognize the clues as to what was for lunch? (Actually, only my lunch, as Ken had had a tooth extracted only a few hours earlier. He kindly let me eat in front of him. ❤️)



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!