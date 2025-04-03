Sign up
Previous
Photo 604
What?!! Snow?!!
Yesterday I was convinced that Spring was arriving.Tonight... Well, just look! Hoping it is winter's last hurrah!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3992
photos
86
followers
107
following
165% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd April 2025 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
weather
,
montana
