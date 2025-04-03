Previous
What?!! Snow?!! by bjywamer
Yesterday I was convinced that Spring was arriving.Tonight... Well, just look! Hoping it is winter's last hurrah!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
