Photo 606
Windowsill Decor
I finally put away my snow people collection and needed something cheery for my kitchen windowsill. I think Ken's hummingbird houses fit the bill quite nicely! These are just three of six! ☺️
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3998
photos
86
followers
107
following
Views
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
4th April 2025 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hobbies
,
decor
,
woodworking
,
hummingbird houses
