A Blessed Day's End...

Taken while driving home after a long day with our grandson and his girlfriend as they got ready for her high school prom. I was privileged to be their invited photographer! Took about 60 photos! What a joy! Ken and I were both exhausted as we made the two hour drive home, but to see this was the finishing touch on a very good day!



