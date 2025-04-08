Previous
Better Together! by bjywamer
Better Together!

Today we celebrated our 58th wedding anniversary! All glory and credit to God for bringing us together and keeping us together through many ups and downs! We actually met in August 1966 and married eight months later. Ken was in the military at Ft. Knox, Kentucky that August, and I was about to begin my sophomore year at Centre College in Danville, KY. I knew the day we met that I would marry this handsome guy! Ken likes to say that God gave him to me. I think he may be right, as we balance each other well re: strengths and weaknesses. Celebrated with an excellent anniversary lunch at a newly reopened Mennonite restaurant in Ronan. 💞
Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
Happy Anniversary, Barb and Ken! Congratulations on your solid and joyful relationship of 58 years and wishing you many many more! xo
April 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
Happy anniversary. What a lovely shot of the two of you.
April 9th, 2025  
