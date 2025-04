Finally Blooming

This was a happy sight in our front flowerbed a few days ago. I noticed them as I drove down to get our meal at the Senior Center. I don't necessarily think to check that flowerbed, as there are two others just outside the door we use most often at the back of our home. The daffodils in those flowerbeds have buds but haven't bloomed yet.



