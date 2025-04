A Thankful Squirrel ๐Ÿฟ๏ธ

I took a lot of shots of this squirrel as he was gobbling down sunflower seeds at our feeder. When I uploaded them to my computer screen I was surprised to see this one... I'm sure he was praying, giving thanks for the abundance of seeds! ๐Ÿ˜‚



