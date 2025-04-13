Previous
Heading Home by bjywamer
Photo 613

Heading Home

Just a portion of the wonderful views we have of the Mission Mountains as we drive home to Dixon from Missoula!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a lovely place to drive with the backdrop of the mountains.
April 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous scenery
April 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful scenery!
April 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 13th, 2025  
Heather ace
A gorgeous capture, Barb, with the highway leading us to those stunning mountains! Fav
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact