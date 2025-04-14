Sign up
Previous
Photo 614
Strutting His Stuff...
We were nearly home a day or so ago when two tom turkeys crossed the road in front of us. A turkey wouldn't be my first choice for a photo, but they do have beautiful feathers! 😊
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
turkeys
Susan Klassen
ace
Fabulous capture of this Turkey.
April 14th, 2025
