Previous
Strutting His Stuff... by bjywamer
Photo 614

Strutting His Stuff...

We were nearly home a day or so ago when two tom turkeys crossed the road in front of us. A turkey wouldn't be my first choice for a photo, but they do have beautiful feathers! 😊

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Fabulous capture of this Turkey.
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact