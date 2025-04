His First Car...

Cole was so happy to have bought his first car...a Saturn. He is only 15 but has worked all school year on Saturdays and Sundays, saving his money for this long-awaited day. Next goal is to obtain his permanent driver's license so he can drive solo. Right now he still only has his learner's permit. Very proud of this grandson of ours! 🥰



