Beacon Tire

Yesterday I had to be in Polson all day while our dog was at the vet having surgery to remove a hematoma in his ear. So, I finally had the chance to take a short walk up to Main Street from the library and get a photo of this building. Every time ( which is rarely, actually) we have been driving through Polson I have wanted this photo!



