Holding On...

This pretty tulip (along with others on the dining table at The Retreat) came from my friend, Martha's garden right here in Dixon. A kind attendant who had taken her to a doctor's appointment in Missoula took the short detour into Dixon to gather flowers from her home. All the staff and the other residents at The Retreat were so kind and friendly! I am grateful that friend lives in such a warm and welcoming environment! Not at all institutional...just very homey! ๐Ÿ˜Š