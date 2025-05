Hay Bale And Brush Chipper

When up at our friend's greenhouse recently, this orange piece of equipment caught my eye. It was unfamiliar to me, so I asked about it and learned that it's a brush chipper. We could use one of those here at our property on occasion; but at least we have a friend who lets us take our brush and unload it on his vast acreage.



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!