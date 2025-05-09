Sign up
Sparrow On A Rooftop
Self-explanatory! The light was nice on this little sparrow.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
9th May 2025
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th May 2025 7:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
sparrows
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
May 9th, 2025
