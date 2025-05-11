Previous
Indigenous Art by bjywamer
Photo 628

Indigenous Art

These two murals are on the side of the library building in Arlee, Montana. Arlee is about 15 miles south of us here in Dixon and is still on the Flathead Reservation. We pass through it whenever heading to and coming back from Missoula. Today, as we drove home from church, I asked Ken to pull into their parking lot so I could grab this photo. I'm guessing both murals were done by a young person (or persons) in that community.

11th May 2025 11th May 25

Barb

Christine Sztukowski ace
These are nice
May 11th, 2025  
