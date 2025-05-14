Sign up
Previous
Photo 630
Gift Truck
Ken just made this little truck to send to his great-nephew back in Pennsylvania. The little guy will be two in another few months and already LOVES trucks! 😁
I think it turned out pretty cute!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
14th May 2025
14th May 25
3
2
Tags
crafts
,
gifts
,
woodworking
,
trucks
Heather
ace
That Ken! I would have loved a toy truck like this back in the day! I am sure Ken's great-nephew will love it too! (How wonderful that it is made of wood too! Wooden toys are the best!) Fav
May 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely crafted and every special
May 14th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Heather's said what I think - how great to have a sturdy wooden toy!
May 14th, 2025
