Gift Truck by bjywamer
Gift Truck

Ken just made this little truck to send to his great-nephew back in Pennsylvania. The little guy will be two in another few months and already LOVES trucks! 😁
I think it turned out pretty cute!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
Barb

Heather ace
That Ken! I would have loved a toy truck like this back in the day! I am sure Ken's great-nephew will love it too! (How wonderful that it is made of wood too! Wooden toys are the best!) Fav
May 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely crafted and every special
May 14th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Heather's said what I think - how great to have a sturdy wooden toy!
May 14th, 2025  
