Lovely Dove by bjywamer
Lovely Dove

Sometimes we have as many as five or six doves at once at our sunflower seeds feeder. This one may have been waiting its turn while perched on our swing trellis.

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Barb

He is gorgeous. Patiently waiting his turn
May 16th, 2025  
