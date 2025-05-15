Sign up
Previous
Photo 631
Lovely Dove
Sometimes we have as many as five or six doves at once at our sunflower seeds feeder. This one may have been waiting its turn while perched on our swing trellis.
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
15th May 2025
15th May 25
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4106
photos
88
followers
103
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd April 2025 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
doves
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous. Patiently waiting his turn
May 16th, 2025
