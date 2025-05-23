Previous
Yellow Iris by bjywamer
Yellow Iris

This one sprung up amidst the purple ones!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so encouraging! ☺️
Barb

Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh wow I bet the yellow and purple is be in your garden
May 23rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So pretty.
May 24th, 2025  
