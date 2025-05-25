Sign up
Previous
Photo 637
Museum Entrance
This is the entrance to the Old Thompson Falls Jail built in 1935...now a museum! I thought it was very inviting-looking!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are so very encouraging!
25th May 2025
25th May 25
2
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4140
photos
88
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd May 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
museum
,
building
,
jail
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
May 25th, 2025
Heather
ace
A nice shot, Barb, with the open door inviting us in.
May 25th, 2025
