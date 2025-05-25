Previous
Museum Entrance by bjywamer
Museum Entrance

This is the entrance to the Old Thompson Falls Jail built in 1935...now a museum! I thought it was very inviting-looking!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are so very encouraging!
25th May 2025

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
May 25th, 2025  
Heather ace
A nice shot, Barb, with the open door inviting us in.
May 25th, 2025  
