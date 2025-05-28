Prairie Dog

When driving to church Sunday over a back road, we had just commented to our friend who was with us that we used to see lots of prairie dogs years back on our 6+ acre property but hadn't seen any in a very long time. Don't think that one was a prayer (prairie dogs can be very destructive to lawns and gardens); but, lo and behold, alongside the church parking lot was this adult prairie dog and several little ones. This one was giving out a continual "chirp" and turning this was and that. Warning it's babies was our best guess! Very entertaining to watch, since we had arrived about 15 minutes too early for going on into the building. 😁



