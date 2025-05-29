Sign up
Previous
Photo 641
Wild Roses?
I'm fairly certain that this is a wild rosebush...
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
mountains
roses
scenery
montana
KV
Beautiful yellow roses… so healthy looking.
May 29th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Could be. Very pretty
May 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
May 29th, 2025
