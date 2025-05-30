Sign up
Photo 642
Frequent Pond Visitor
At one of the ponds we passed recently there were a large number of these yellow-headed blackbirds. I love seeing them sitting on the cattails that are going to seed!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
30th May 2025
30th May 25
2
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4163
photos
88
followers
104
following
175% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th May 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattails
,
ponds
,
montana
,
blackbirds
KV
ace
Beautiful bird… love those fuzzed out cattails too.
May 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice bright colours
May 30th, 2025
