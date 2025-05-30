Previous
Frequent Pond Visitor by bjywamer
Photo 642

Frequent Pond Visitor

At one of the ponds we passed recently there were a large number of these yellow-headed blackbirds. I love seeing them sitting on the cattails that are going to seed!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful bird… love those fuzzed out cattails too.
May 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice bright colours
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact