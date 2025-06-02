Sign up
Previous
Photo 645
Early Evening Moon
Self-explanatory! Taken while letting Trapper out for the last time before bedtime! ☺️
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
2
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4173
photos
88
followers
104
following
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
nighttime
Heather
ace
A fabulous moon capture, Barb! This would be a great half-and-half (if this were still May :-) Fav
June 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
June 2nd, 2025
