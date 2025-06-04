Sign up
Previous
Photo 646
Artful Lights
These interesting lights hang overhead in a large hallway intersection at our grandson's school. We were there for his promotion from eighth grade. I thought they were quite unique!
Many thanks for your visits, mind comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
2
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Dorothy
ace
School colours?
June 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
@illinilass
Hmmm... I don't think so! I know my grandson's track uniform was green and white! 😁
June 5th, 2025
