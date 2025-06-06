Previous
A Trio Of Pelicans by bjywamer
Photo 647

A Trio Of Pelicans

It's always fun to see pelicans on our surrounding ponds! I don't recall ever seeing them locally in previous summers, although they may have been around... I find them a humorous! Lol

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
177% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact