Graduation Party Cake by bjywamer
Graduation Party Cake

This delicious cake was brought to the small gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jordan's high school graduation. It was held at a meeting room at the University of Montana, with a catered meal of beef brisket, cole slaw, cornbread, and cookies. By the time we all had eaten our fill of that delicious meal we had all but forgotten about the cake! I still found room somehow to have two small pieces before heading home! Oofda! Sorry...not sorry! Lol

7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Barb

Lovely cake. Looks delicious
Sounds a very nice celebration for your grandson Barb. That is a very special cake.
