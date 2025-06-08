A Bell With A History...

The elementary and middle school which our grandsons attended was sold a few years ago and a beautiful new school building was built a short walking distance from the kids' home. The old school had an historic building down near the highway and this bell came from there. I didn't have time to read the plaque above it when there for Logan's graduation last week. I'm thinking I might find something about it online if I Google Lolo School. In the meantime, I thought it made a worthwhile memory photo of the boys' early school years.



