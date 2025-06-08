Previous
A Bell With A History... by bjywamer
Photo 649

A Bell With A History...

The elementary and middle school which our grandsons attended was sold a few years ago and a beautiful new school building was built a short walking distance from the kids' home. The old school had an historic building down near the highway and this bell came from there. I didn't have time to read the plaque above it when there for Logan's graduation last week. I'm thinking I might find something about it online if I Google Lolo School. In the meantime, I thought it made a worthwhile memory photo of the boys' early school years.

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs All are greatly appreciated!
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
177% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A nice capture of this old school bell, Barb! I can almost hear it ringing to announce the start of the school day.
June 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Be interesting to find out its history.
June 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact