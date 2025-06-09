Chainsaw Art

This beautiful chainsaw art was created by our friend, Julie, who is an incredible artist in so many ways! Every year she participates in the International Chainsaw Carving competition held here in Ronan (the community where I go once a week for physical therapy). This was a piece she had on display for sale! I didn't stand far enough back from it to get the whole sculpture in my photo because of so many folks passing by that might have inadvertently photobombed my shot. Lol



