Previous
Photo 651
Mountain Lion
One of Ken's favorites from the International Chainsaw Carving competition this past weekend. Not one of our friend's carvings, however...
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th June 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
art
,
competition
,
chainsaw art
