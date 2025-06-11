Hospital Decor

This painting on a tanned animal hide is on the wall outside the vascular department at St. Patrick's Hospital. Ken had a followup appointment there to check on blood flow to his left foot. A few years ago he had an aneurysm behind his left knee which had to be addressed surgically. Periodically, he has to have a ultrasound on that leg. The strange thing is that the artificial artery was already 70% clogged only three months after the surgery. The PA said Ken is a medical mystery as, with so little blood flow in that leg, he should be in pain! If pain ever develops, Ken needs to get to the hospital immediately or he could lose that leg!



Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!