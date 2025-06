Baby Eagle

This eagle's nest is on our friend's farm. She has been watching it over the last weeks and called to let me know that the baby had hatched and was quite visible. Our youngest grandson had spent the day there working to help clear out years of accumulated stuff. So I was able to get this photo when we went to pick him up. Next photo is of the parent sitting nearby...



