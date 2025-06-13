Sign up
Previous
Photo 654
Lonely Clematis Blossom
I don't know why but this newer clematis vine hasn't died but isn't producing buds, outside of this lone one... I think it's pretty, so hope for better results next year!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
flowers
,
vines
,
clematis
