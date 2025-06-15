Sign up
Photo 656
Reflecting...
This image speaks to me of where my mind is dwelling at the moment...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
2
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4218
photos
88
followers
104
following
180% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th June 2025 1:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
,
grasses
,
ponds
Jo
ace
Beautiful
June 17th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful composition and shot.
June 17th, 2025
