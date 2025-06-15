Previous
Next
Reflecting... by bjywamer
Photo 656

Reflecting...

This image speaks to me of where my mind is dwelling at the moment...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Beautiful
June 17th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful composition and shot.
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact