Nest Building... by bjywamer
Photo 657

Nest Building...

I was surprised to see this sparrow bringing material for building a nest, since all of birdhouses have already had babies born in them!

16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Barb

haskar ace
Well catch.
June 17th, 2025  
