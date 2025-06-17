Sign up
Previous
Photo 658
"Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose..."
I like the red rose buds as they're just beginning to open. I'm never quite satisfied with photos I attempt of the red ones in full bloom, but liked this one!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
2
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4221
photos
88
followers
104
following
180% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th June 2025 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
roses
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very pretty!
June 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exquisite
June 18th, 2025
