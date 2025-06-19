Previous
Somewhere In Missoula... by bjywamer
Photo 660

Somewhere In Missoula...

I grabbed this photo while sitting in traffic somewhere in town. It wasn't on a traffic signal box and I don't really recall much at all about the location. I thought it reminded me a bit of stained glass!
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
How fascinating! And how beautiful! It definitely does have a stained glass appearance to it! Well-done to notice and capture this, Barb! fav
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact