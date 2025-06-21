Sign up
Photo 662
A Favorite of Mine...
My clematis vine is finally blooming and looking so pretty! I always enjoy it so much!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are much appreciated!
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
21st June 2025 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
vines
,
clematis
