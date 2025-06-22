Previous
House Finch by bjywamer
House Finch

Love these little birds! Nice to see one again after a few weeks of absence from our feeder.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Barb

@bjywamer
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture of the bird, but what I love most is the colourful bokeh background.
June 22nd, 2025  
