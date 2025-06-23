Sign up
Previous
Photo 664
Clouds At Sunset
Took this awhile back and never posted it. No new photos last few days, so drawing from my archives...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4240
photos
89
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st June 2025 9:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
silhouettes
,
yrees
Heather
ace
Fabulous silhouettes over the golden clouds! A stunning shot, Barb!
June 25th, 2025
