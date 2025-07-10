Sign up
Previous
Photo 670
First Sunflower...
It's not very tall but it's the first to bloom. I love this color!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4270
photos
89
followers
105
following
183% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th July 2025 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
summer
,
sunflowers
